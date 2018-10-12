Washington Prime updates following Sears news

CEO Lou Conforti notes the company is actively planning redevelopment or is in discussions for 24 of its 28 "at-risk" department store spaces (which includes Sears exposure).

WPG's Sears exposure has fallen by 78% (or 47 locations) since 2015. Revenue from Sears accounts for 0.8% of total annualized rent for the total portfolio.

Conforti: "We need to disabuse the farcical notion of a Sears bankruptcy filing (whether or not it comes to fruition) will come as a surprise to us. We have taken the appropriate financial, operational and strategic measures, and as a result regard such events as an opportunity.”

About $300M-$350M of capital has been set aside to retrofit the previously mentioned 28 spaces over a 3-5 year period.

