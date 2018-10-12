Alliqua Biomedical and Adynxx inks deal to create a pharmaceutical company with a focus on pain and inflammation

Alliqua BioMedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) and Adynxx, Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company, have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

The proposed merger will create a public clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing a platform of disease-modifying, non-opioid therapies for the treatment of pain.

The merger is structured as a stock-for-stock transaction whereby all of Adynxx's outstanding common stock and securities will be converted into Alliqua common stock and securities.

Adynxx securityholders are expected to own ~86% of the aggregate shares of the Alliqua common stock following the consummation of the merger, and the existing stockholders of Alliqua are expected to own ~14% of the Alliqua common stock.

Upon closing of the transaction, Alliqua will be renamed Adynxx, Inc. and will be headquartered in San Francisco. Prior to closing, Alliqua will seek stockholder approval to conduct a reverse split of its outstanding shares to satisfy listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The combined company is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under a new ticker symbol. The transaction is expected to close by Q1 2019.