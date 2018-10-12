Tesla makes 'full tax credit' sales push

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says all orders placed before October 15 will be delivered before the end of the year and qualify for the full $7.5K federal tax credit.

Customers ordering after the end of the year won't qualify for the full tax credit because Tesla crossed over the 200K electric vehicle sales mark in July.

Crossing over the 200K threshold places Tesla at a selling disadvantage from an incentive perspective as new Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi EVs make their way to the market in 2019 and 2020 with the full tax credit as a lure. It could also mean a frantic push for Tesla in Q4 to keep production and demand in line.