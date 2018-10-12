JPMorgan gains 1.4% after Q3 beat on strong consumer banking growth

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) rises 1.4% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS $2.34 beats consensus of $2.26. Its Consumer & Community Banking unit drew in record net new money and the bank saw double-digit growth in card sales and merchant-processing volume.

Compares with $2.29 in Q2 and $1.76 a year earlier.

Net interest in come of $14.1B rose 7% driven by impact of higher rates, which includes lower Markets net interest income, as well as loan and deposit growth.

Average core loans (excluding Corporate & Investment

Bank) up 2% Q/Q and up 6% Y/Y.

Provision for credit losses of $948M fell from $1.21B in Q2 and $1.45B a year ago; decrease driven by Consumer portfolio, largely reflecting net reserve releases in current period compared with a net build a year earlier.

Q3 return on common equity 14%, unchanged from Q2, and up from 11% in Q3 2017.

Q3 effective tax rate on a reported basis was 21.6% vs. 29.6% a year earlier.

Net income by segment: