JPMorgan gains 1.4% after Q3 beat on strong consumer banking growth

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) rises 1.4% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS $2.34 beats consensus of $2.26. Its Consumer & Community Banking unit drew in record net new money and the bank saw double-digit growth in card sales and merchant-processing volume.
Compares with $2.29 in Q2 and $1.76 a year earlier.
Net interest in come of $14.1B rose 7% driven by impact of higher rates, which includes lower Markets net interest income, as well as loan and deposit growth.
Average core loans (excluding Corporate & Investment
Bank) up 2% Q/Q and up 6% Y/Y.
Provision for credit losses of $948M fell from $1.21B in Q2 and $1.45B a year ago; decrease driven by Consumer portfolio, largely reflecting net reserve releases in current period compared with a net build a year earlier.
Q3 return on common equity 14%, unchanged from Q2, and up from 11% in Q3 2017.
Q3 effective tax rate on a reported basis was 21.6% vs. 29.6% a year earlier.
Net income by segment:
Consumer & Community Banking $4.09B, up 20% from Q2, up 60% Y/Y.
Corporate & Investment Bank $2.63B, down 18% from Q2, up 3% Y/Y.
Commercial Banking $1.09B, flat from Q2, up 24% Y/Y.
Asset & Wealth Management $724M, down 4% Q/Q, up 7% Y/Y.
Corporate loss of $145M vs loss of $136M in Q2 and income of $78M in Q3 2017.
Previously: JPM kicks off earnings season with a beat (Oct. 12)
