Tyme Tech's lead drug SM-88 to be investigated in Phase 2/3 study in pancreatic cancer

Thinly traded micro cap Thyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) has seen a 14% bump in price over the past two days in response to its announcement that the non-profit Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) was agreed to include lead candidate SM-88 in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial.

The initial objective will be to evaluate SM-88, a combo therapy of a tyrosine derivative and rapamycin, phenytoin and methoxsalen, as monotherapy in patients who have failed to respond to one prior line of chemo.

The plan also includes assessing the combination of SM-88 and gemcitabine and Celgene's Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in first-line and second-line settings.