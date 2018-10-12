Peabody Energy to shut parts of North Goonyella mine after fire

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) says it plans to permanently seal the area where high methane levels have been concentrated following a fire in parts of its North Goonyella mine in Australia that has burned since last month.

BTU says three of the mine’s five openings remain temporarily sealed to reduce air flow into the mine.

BTU says it expects the fire to have financial impacts on future periods and will provide an account in its Q3 earnings report.

“The market for met coal was already pretty tight. North Goonyella was producing decent volume so it’s certainly going to have an impact on the market,” says a Melbourne-based UBS analyst.

