KKR to buy Minnesota Rubber and Plastics from Norwest Equity Partners

KKR (NYSE:KKR) will acquire Quadion LLC, d.b.a. Minnesota Rubber and Plastics, from Norwest Equity Partners, its second acquisition of a middle-market business in the industrial sector being funded through KKR's Americas XII Fund.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed; expected to close by year-end.

Fully committed financing was led by sole arranger KKR Capital Markets and is being provided by Crescent Mezzanine Partners and PSP Investments Credit USA LLC.

MRP makes engineered elastomer and thermoplastic solutions for medical, water, industrial, and other end markets.

