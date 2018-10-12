BeiGene's zanubrutinib continues to show positive action in early-stage study in type of NHL

Updated results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) BTK inhibitor zanubrutinib in patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM), a slow-growing type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), showed a significant treatment effect. The data were presented at the International Workshop on Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia in New York City.

In 73 evaluable patients, the overall response rate (ORR) was 92% (n=67/73). 12-month progression-free survival (PFS) was estimated at 89% (median PFS yet to be reached).

Grade 3 (serious) and Grade 4 (life-threatening) adverse events were observed in 42% of patients. Events in five patients were considered possibly treatment-related. There were nine discontinuations.

