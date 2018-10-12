VIAVI completes redemption of its 0.625% senior convertible notes due 2033

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) has completed its previously announced redemption of all of its outstanding 0.625% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2033 on October 10.

The company paid an aggregate of approximately $111.8M in cash, including cash in lieu of fractional shares, and issued 231,795 shares of its common stock in the aggregate.

VIAVI redeemed the remaining $30,738,000 aggregate principal amount of outstanding Notes and paid approximately $30.8M, including accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

No Notes remain outstanding pursuant to this conversions and the redemption.