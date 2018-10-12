Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) initiated with Buy rating and $17 (70% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) initiated with Outperform rating and $170 (39% upside) price target at Bernstein.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) downgraded to Neutral with a $15 (12% upside) price target at Mizuho.

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) downgraded to Sell with a C$19 (4% downside risk) price target at Veritas.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) downgraded to Neutral at Evercore ISI.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) downgraded to Hold with a $152 (10% upside) price target at Jefferies. Shares down a fraction premarket.