Pivotal upgrades Snap, says it could go private; SNAP +4%

Pivotal upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Buy with an $8 price target, a 17.5% upside to yesterday’s close.

Pivotal senior research analyst Brian Wieser, in an email to CNBC: “The data we look at is showing a widening user base, although one which is collectively reducing its time on the platform. Our take is that it is not too late for management to find ways to reverse recent usage trends and generally improve monetization regardless of those usage trends.”

Wieser says if management were to fail at this, Snap “could become an attractive candidate to go private.”