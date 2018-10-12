Citigroup climbs 2% after Q3 beat

Citigroup (NYSE:C) climbs 2% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS of $1.73 beat consensus of $1.68 and compares with $1.42 a year ago; net income rose to $4.62B from $4.49B in Q2 and $4.13B a year ago. “Our results this quarter showed solid year-over-year revenue growth across many of our businesses, including Fixed Income, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Securities Services, the Private Bank, and our consumer franchise in Mexico," says Citi CEO Michael Corbat. Effective tax rate 24% vs 34% a year ago. Net income by segment:

Global Consumer Banking $1.57B, up 23% Q/Q, up 34% Y/Y. Institutional Clients Group $3.12B, down 3% Q/Q, up 2% Y/Y; fixed income revenue $3.20B, up 4% Q/Q and 9% Y/Y. Corporate/Other loss $67M, compares with $13M loss in Q2 and $83M loss in Q3 2017.