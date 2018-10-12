Markets set for sizable bounce

Following two days of big losses, S&P 500 futures are higher by 1% with just over an hour to go before the opening bell. DJIA futures are also up 1% , and Nasdaq futures up 1.5% .

The Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) is ahead 2% , led by earnings-related gains from JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up nearly two basis points to 3.17%.

