Markets set for sizable bounce

Following two days of big losses, S&P 500 futures are higher by 1% with just over an hour to go before the opening bell. DJIA futures are also up 1%, and Nasdaq futures up 1.5%.
The Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) is ahead 2%, led by earnings-related gains from JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo.
The 10-year Treasury yield is up nearly two basis points to 3.17%.
Previously: Citigroup climbs 2% after Q3 beat (Oct. 12)
Previously: JPMorgan gains 1.4% after Q3 beat on strong consumer banking growth (Oct. 12)
Previously: Wells Fargo misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 12)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox