McEwen Mining says Q3 gold equivalent output up 50%, YTD up 48%

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) says Q3 gold equiv. production rose 50% Y/Y to 43.742 oz., comprised of 33.8K gold oz., up 77% Y/Y, and 745.2K silver oz., less than a 1% Y/Y decline.

Consolidated production for the nine months ended Sept. 30 totaled 135,344 gold equiv. oz., 48% higher than the comparable period in 2017.

MUX says its Black Fox mine in Ontario produced 11,618 gold equiv. oz. in Q3 and 37,751 gold equiv. oz. YTD, in line with its full year production guidance of 48K gold equiv. oz.

MUX says the El Gallo project in Mexico switched to residual heap leaching and has yielded 33,473 gold equiv. oz. YTD, already exceeding full-year guidance of 32K gold equiv. oz.

Construction of the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada is on schedule for completion by year-end 2018, targeting production in Q1 2019.