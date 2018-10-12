Rockwell Medical provides update on IV Triferic

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) provides an update on the status of the development of an intravenous ("IV") formulation of proprietary drug Triferic, which is the only FDA-approved therapy indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in adult hemodialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

The Company is preparing a NDA for IV Triferic and anticipates filing in Q4. The PDUFA action date is in late 2019.

Additional information regarding IV Triferic and NDA submission will be provided in Q3 earnings call on November 9.