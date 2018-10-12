B2Gold reports record Q3 production, revenue more than double

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) says Q3 gold production rose 78% Y/Y to a record high 242K oz., helping lift gold revenue by 110% Y/Y to $324M.

BTG says results were driven by strong performance at the Fekola mine in Mali, which has ramped up to full production, the Masbate mine in the Philippines and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia.

BTG says the Fekola mine continued to outperform the mine plan, producing 107K oz. in the quarter.

Q3 gold production at the Masbate mine totaled 57.5K oz., the second highest quarterly production ever for the mine and prompting the company to raise the mine's full-year production guidance to 200K-210K oz. from its earlier outlook of 180K-190K oz.