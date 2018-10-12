Ford's sales in China drop 43%

Ford (NYSE:F) sales in China decreased 43% Y/Y in September to 64,383 vehicles.

Sales for Changan Ford Automobiles were down 55% to 35,540 vehicles, while Jiangling Motor sales dropped 15% to 22,094 vehicles. Lincoln sales rose 1% during the month to 5,476 vehicles. Imported Ford brand vehicles were down 16% Y/Y to 1,273 vehicles.

Ford Asia Pacific CEO Peter Fleet's update: "We are intensely focused on our sales turnaround plan in China, which includes an aggressive cadence of product introductions to meet the needs of our Chinese customers, including the launch of the highly anticipated all-new Ford Focus. We believe the new products, which have been custom-designed and developed with Chinese customers in mind, will help us to regain momentum in the world’s largest auto market."

YTD Ford China sales -30% to 585,171 vehicles.

Ford China press release (.pdf)