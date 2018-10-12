Wells Fargo jumps 2% in premarket after Q3 results

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) rises 2.0% in premarket trading even as Q3 EPS, adjusted for redemption of preferred stock, fell short of consensus by three cents.

Q3 EPS was $1.13, excluding the effect of Series J preferred stock redemption, EPS would have been $1.16. That compares with 98 cents in Q2 and 83 cents a year ago.

"We saw positive business trends in the third quarter, including growth in primary consumer checking customers, increased debit and credit card usage, and higher year-over-year loan originations in auto, small business, home equity and personal loans and lines," says CFO John Shrewsberry.

Q3 net interest income $12.6B, up $31M from Q2 and up 1% from a year ago; net interest margin 2.94% improved 1 basis point from Q2 and up 8 bps from a year earlier.

Total average loans of $939.5B, fell $4.6B from Q2; commercial loans fell $1.2B from June 30, 2018, predominantly from a $2.8B decline in commercial real estate loans, partly offset by $1.5B growth in commercial and industrial loans.

Total average deposits $1.3T, down $5.0B from Q2.

Net loan charge-off rate 0.29% vs. 0.26% in Q2 and 0.30% a year ago.

Net income by segment: