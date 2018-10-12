CoStar acquires UK's largest commercial property marketplace Realla

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) has acquired Realla for an undisclosed term.

This acquisition fits well with the company's pan European expansion strategy.

"Across the world, marketing commercial properties is moving to digital marketplaces, away from wood-based products like magazines, flyers, and boards" said Andrew C. Florance, CoStar Group founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Realla is the UK's most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace - and when combined with the CoStar information solution it is expected to offer the best of tools for marketing properties, valuations and facilitating transactions.