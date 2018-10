Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of October 21 - 27 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (10/21): Annual Meeting of the American Neurological Association, Atlanta, GA (3 days). Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN): Preclinical data on ALPN-101 in encephalomyelitis model.

American Society for Radiation Oncology Annual Meeting, San Antonio, TX (4 days). Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR): Multiple presentations on Tumor Treating Fields.

MONDAY (10/22): ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY): Investor/analyst event. SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS): Conference call on interim Phase 2b data on NeuVax + Herceptin in HER2 low-expressing breast cancer.

TUESDAY (10/23): ASN Kidney Week, San Diego (6 days). Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX): Phase 2 data on sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Relypsa (OTC:GLLNY): New Veltassa data. Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA): Bardoxolone data. FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN): Phase 3 data on roxadustat in CKD anemia.

American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Annual Meeting, Seattle (5 days). Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID): Phase 2 data on gaboxadol in Angelman syndrome.

FDA action date for Merck's (NYSE:MRK) doravirine for HIV-1 (two applications).

WEDNESDAY (10/24): Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN): KOL event on migraine, NYC.

THURSDAY (10/25): EMA action date for Aradigm's (NASDAQ:ARDM) Linhaliq for lung infection.

Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference, Barcelona (4 days). Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY): BAN2401 data. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB): Aducanumab data. VTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT): Phase 3 azeliragon data.

SATURDAY (10/27): American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting, Chicago (4 days). GenSight Biologics (OTC:GSGTF): Phase 3 data (week 48) on GS010. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT): Five abstracts on Yutiq. Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA): Phase 3 data on KPI-121 in dry eye and Phase 3 data on Inveltys in post-op pain and inflammation.