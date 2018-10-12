Noble Corp. +8% after finding work for two idle drillships

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) +8.3% pre-market after winning contracts for two of its idle drillships, according to the company’s latest fleet status report.

NE says the Noble Don Taylor was awarded a contract by Talos Energy to start work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico next month and ending in mid-January 2019; the dayrate is not disclosed but NE says the rig will collect a dayrate over the defined contract period in addition to the idle dayrate of $420K in accordance with Shell’s decision from September to idle the rig for the remainder of its contract.

Also, the Noble Globetrotter II won a contract with Total for operations offshore Bulgaria starting next month and ending in early January; the dayrate is not disclosed.