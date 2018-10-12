More on First Republic Q3: NIM slips, loans and deposits grow

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Q3 EPS of $1.19 misses consensus by a penny.

Q3 net interest income $634.5M rose from $611.7M in Q2 and $551.0M a year ago; net interest margin of 2.94% vs 2.95% in Q2.

Q3 loan originations of $7.0B fell 3% Y/Y, largely due to a decline in single-family refinance volume.

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, was $72.3B at Sept. 30, 2018, up 22% Y/Y, mostly from increases in single-family, business, and multifamily loans.

Provision for loan losses $18.6M vs. 19.4M in Q2 and $10.1M a year ago.

Total deposits increased 14% Y/Y to $74.8B.

Wealth management revenue rose 24% to $109.7M Y/Y.

Effective tax rate was 19.8% vs 16.8% in Q2 and 17.3% in Q3 2017. The increase in the tax rate vs. Q2 primarily resulted from lower tax benefits from decreased vesting of stock awards.

Book value per common share $45.68 vs $43.88 at June 30, 2018.

Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.94% vs. 8.83% at June 30, 2018.

