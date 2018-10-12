Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/12/2018)

CORI +51% on being acquired by Gurnet Point Capital.

IGC +19% .

TTPH +14% on launching eravacycline in U.S.

CLDC +12% on pricing stock offering at $9.97.

IOVA +11% .

PYX +10% .

YGYI +10% on being key to myriad of health products across the globe as per CannabisNewsWire.

SQ +9% .

NBEV +9% on hiring of new CFO.

FIT +7% as Wedbush says Outperform.

BLDP +7% .

PTIE +7% .

NOG +7% .

AMRN +7% .

SSRM +6% on 3Q production results.

XXII +5% .

TWLO +6% .

QD +6% .

CIFS +6% .

TLRY +6% as Medical cannabis OK'd in UK effective November 1.

DNR +6% .

SNAP +6% on upgrade.