Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/12/2018)

CORI +51% on being acquired by Gurnet Point Capital.
IGC +19%.
TTPH +14% on launching eravacycline in U.S.
CLDC +12% on pricing stock offering at $9.97.
IOVA +11%.
PYX +10%.
YGYI +10% on being key to myriad of health products across the globe as per CannabisNewsWire.
SQ +9%.
NBEV +9% on hiring of new CFO.
FIT +7% as Wedbush says Outperform.
BLDP +7%.
PTIE +7%.
NOG +7%.
AMRN +7%.
SSRM +6% on 3Q production results.
XXII +5%.
TWLO +6%.
QD +6%.
CIFS +6%.
TLRY +6% as Medical cannabis OK'd in UK effective November 1.
DNR +6%.
TRXC +5%"
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox