On the Move | Top News

Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (10/12/2018)

|By:, SA News Editor

CORI +51% on being acquired by Gurnet Point Capital.

IGC +19%.

TTPH +14% on launching eravacycline in U.S.

CLDC +12% on pricing stock offering at $9.97.

IOVA +11%.

PYX +10%.

YGYI +10% on being key to myriad of health products across the globe as per CannabisNewsWire.

SQ +9%.

NBEV +9% on hiring of new CFO.

FIT +7% as Wedbush says Outperform.

BLDP +7%.

PTIE +7%.

NOG +7%.

AMRN +7%.

SSRM +6% on 3Q production results.

XXII +5%.

TWLO +6%.

QD +6%.

CIFS +6%.

TLRY +6% as Medical cannabis OK'd in UK effective November 1.

DNR +6%.

SNAP +6% on upgrade.

TRXC +5%"

