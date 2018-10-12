Tobacco sector on watch after noteworthy FDA speech

The tobacco sector is on watch after a striking speech by pharmacologist Lynn Hull of the FDA Center for Tobacco Products yesterday.

While the speech was not official FDA policy, there's no ignoring that Hull highlighted the health benefits of a sharp reduction in nicotine in tobacco products for the U.S. population. "Making all cigarettes minimally addictive could significantly reduce the morbidity and mortality caused by smoking," noted Hull.

Hull seemed to indicate with her comments that the agency may be looking at implementing reduced nicotine standards as soon as 2020.

Height Capital Markets maintains its outlook that 2024 is the earliest the FDA could finalize nicotine level regulations, although if the FDA issued a nicotine NPRM next year that timetable could be moved up.

Keep an eye on Altria Group (MO -1.5% ), Philip Morris International (PM -1.2% ), British American Tobacco (BTI -1.3% ), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBF), Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) and gang today.

FDA webcast