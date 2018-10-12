TSMC could win all orders for Apple's A13 chips

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) will win all the orders for Apple’s A13 chips next year, according to Digitimes sources.

TSMC’s share of the global pure-play foundry market was 56% in 1H18. Keeping the A-series chip exclusivity could push the company to a 60%+ share in 2019.

The company’s 7nm process tech is also expected to land orders from AMD, Huawei, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and MediaTek. TSMC currently has fewer competitors in the space after Globalfoundries put its 7nm plans on hold.