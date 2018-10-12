Forest City to redeem remaining 3.625% convertible senior notes due 2020

Forest City Realty Trust (FCE.A +0.1% ) intends to redeem all remaining $32.0M aggregate principal amount of 3.625% convertible senior notes due 2020 that's currently outstanding.

Redemption date is Nov. 21, 2018. Redemption price will be 100% of the principal amount of notes to be redeemed, together with accrued and unpaid interest.

Holders have the right to convert their Notes up to the close of business on Nov. 20, 2018.

Previously: Forest City agrees to be acquired by Brookfield in $11.4B transaction (July 31)