Stocks burst higher in early action; techs, financials rally

Stocks spring out of the gate, with each of the major U.S. indexes jumping more than 1%; Dow +1.4% , S&P +1.6% , Nasdaq +2.2% .

Tech shares ( +2.5% ) are staging a big rebound from steep losses earlier this week, and financials ( +1.4% ) are higher after big banks JPMorgan Chase ( +1.2% ) and Citigroup ( +2.8% ) both beat earnings estimates while Wells Fargo ( +1.3% ) came up short.

Battered FAANG stocks open with solid gains: Facebook +1.2% , Amazon +3.9% , Apple +2.5% , Netflix +4.9% , Google +2.5% .

The only sector lower so far is utilities ( -0.2% ), which has been one of this month's strongest performers.

European markets post modest gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% while Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.9% .

In the U.S. Treasury market, the yield curve seeks to reverse yesterday's flattening move, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 3 bps to 3.16%, and the two-year yield flat at 2.86%.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.7% at $71.50/bbl.

Still ahead: consumer sentiment