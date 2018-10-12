Stocks burst higher in early action; techs, financials rally

Stocks spring out of the gate, with each of the major U.S. indexes jumping more than 1%; Dow +1.4%, S&P +1.6%, Nasdaq +2.2%.
Tech shares (+2.5%) are staging a big rebound from steep losses earlier this week, and financials (+1.4%) are higher after big banks JPMorgan Chase (+1.2%) and Citigroup (+2.8%) both beat earnings estimates while Wells Fargo (+1.3%) came up short.
Battered FAANG stocks open with solid gains: Facebook +1.2%, Amazon +3.9%, Apple +2.5%, Netflix +4.9%, Google +2.5%.
The only sector lower so far is utilities (-0.2%), which has been one of this month's strongest performers.
European markets post modest gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% while Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.6%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.9%.
In the U.S. Treasury market, the yield curve seeks to reverse yesterday's flattening move, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 3 bps to 3.16%, and the two-year yield flat at 2.86%.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.7% at $71.50/bbl.
Still ahead: consumer sentiment
