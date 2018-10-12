Smartphone suppliers warn of weakness heading into holidays

Two major smartphone suppliers warn that demand looks sluggish ahead of the holiday season.
Lite-On Technology tells Nikkei Asian Review: “The outlook for this quarter is weak for Android and non-Android smartphones. The trade war waged by U.S. President Donald Trump is making a matured smartphone market even more conservative.”
Lens maker Largan Precision expects October sales to be “slightly softer” on the month with November sales “significantly weaker.”
Largan supplies camera lenses to Apple (AAPL +3%) and offers lenses for Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) smartphones.
