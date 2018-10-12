Smartphone suppliers warn of weakness heading into holidays

Two major smartphone suppliers warn that demand looks sluggish ahead of the holiday season.

Lite-On Technology tells Nikkei Asian Review: “The outlook for this quarter is weak for Android and non-Android smartphones. The trade war waged by U.S. President Donald Trump is making a matured smartphone market even more conservative.”

Lens maker Largan Precision expects October sales to be “slightly softer” on the month with November sales “significantly weaker.”