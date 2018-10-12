Reuters: Shell seeks to sell Venezuela JV stake to France's Maurel & Prom

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is negotiating the sale of its 40% stake in a Venezuelan oil joint venture to Paris-based Maurel & Prom, Reuters reports.

Petroregional del Lago is a joint venture with Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA in the western part of the country near Colombia, but the project has been plagued by frequent theft of equipment and near-daily power cuts.

According to the report, Shell has grown frustrated by delays in receiving dividends from PDVSA and a ban on minority partners independently exporting production, which has deprived Petroregional - which in 2016 produced 33K bbl/day of crude - of much-needed income and has hurt profitability.