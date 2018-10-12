Schlumberger, TGS to start new Gulf of Mexico seismic survey

Schlumberger (SLB +0.5% ) and Norwegian seismic specialist TGS announce a new multi-client nodal seismic project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The companies say the project will comprise the acquisition of a 2,350 sq. km multi-client seismic survey in the Mississippi Canyon and Atwater Valley protraction areas of the Gulf; seismic data will be acquired using Fairfield Geotechnologies 4C nodal acquisition technology.

Data acquisition operations are expected to start in the current quarter and final data is scheduled to be delivered in Q1 2020.