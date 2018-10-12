More on Wells Fargo Q3: Focus on costs

Wells Fargo (WFC +1.4% ) CFO John Shrewsberry highlights the company's cost-cutting in the bank's Q3 results. However, the company's expenses for equipment and advertising rose Y/Y, likely related to the company's push in technology and its ad campaign to improve its image in the wake of a scandal involving accounts that were opened without customers' permission.

"Our positive operating leverage reflected the benefit of the transformational changes we are making at Wells Fargo, including our focus on reducing expenses," he said in a statement.

Q3 total noninterest expense decreased 1.5% to $13.76B from $13.98B in Q2 and down 4.1% from $14.35B in the year-ago quarter.

Commission and incentive compensation at $2.43B in Q3 fell 8.1% from Q2 and is down 4.9% from a year ago.

Wells Fargo cut back on outside professional services--that expense fell 14% to $761M Q/Q, down 20% Y/Y.

Headcount declined, with active full-time equivalent team members at 261,700, down 1% from Q2 and 2% from a year ago.

Areas where costs increased: Employee benefits expenses of $1.38B, up 11% from Q2 and up 7.7% Y/Y; equipment expenses up 15% to $634M vs. Q2 and up 21% Y/Y; FDIC and other deposit assessments increased 13% Q/Q to $336M; advertising and promotion expenses at $223M, though down slightly from $227M in Q2, is up 63% Y/Y.

Previously: Wells Fargo jumps 2% in premarket after Q3 results (Oct. 12)

Previously: Wells Fargo misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 12)