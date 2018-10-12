Turkey ETF rises after U.S. pastor released

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR +1.4% ) rises after news that Turkey released a U.S. citizen who had been held there since 2016 on terrorism charges.

The Turkish lira strengthened on Thursday on reports that U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson would be released today. In Friday trading, the lira is roughly stable against the U.S. dollar trading at 5.93 per greenback off only slightly from 5.92 late Thursday.

The U.S. had imposed sanctions against Turkish government officials this summer because of the case.

Turkish equity tickers: TKC, OTC:COCAL, OTCQX:TKGBF, OTCQX:AKBTY, OTCQX:TKGBY, OTCPK:KHOLY, OTC:TYIBF