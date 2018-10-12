Anaplan starts first day up 43%

Connected planning platform company Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) opens trading up 43% to $24.25 after pricing its IPO at $17/share, the higher end of its price range

The company intended to raise $248M through the offering of 15.5M shares.

In the 12 months ending in July, Anaplan brought in $200M in revenue. Revenue grew 39.8% to $168M in 2018. User growth jumped from 434 in 2016 to 979 in 2018.

Anaplan’s clients include The Coca-Cola Co., VMware, and HP.

Competitors: Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), SAP (NYSE:SAP), and IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Previously: Anaplan prices initial public offering at top of raised range (Oct. 11)

Previously: Connected planning company Anaplan files for $233M IPO (Oct. 1)