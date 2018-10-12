Regional bank stock dip as PNC's Q3 loans, deposits disappoint

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE -1.5%) dips as one of its components PNC Financial Services (PNC -4.9%) reports Q3 results reflecting softer growth in loans and deposits than analysts expected.
PNC, the first of large regional banks to report, slumped as much as 5.8% even as Q3 EPS of $2.82 beat consensus estimate of $2.73. But a few other measures fell short of expectations.
Ending loans of $223.1B, flat from Q2 end, missed FactSet estimate of $225.6B and ending deposits at $264.9B compare with $266.9B estimate.
Book value per-share at $93.22 vs FS estimate of $94.91.
Other KRE components falling: KeyCorp (KEY -1.7%), SunTrust Banks (STI -1.3%), Regions Financial (RF -1.7%), CIT Group (CIT -1.1%), and BB&T (BBT -1%).
By contrast, the big banks gain after JPMorgan (JPM -0.4%), Citigroup (C +1.7%), and Wells Fargo (WFC +1.2%) report Q3 earnings. Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF +0.2%).
Previously: PNC sinks premarket even with Q3 beat (Oct. 12)
Regional bank ETFs: KBE, IAT, KBWB, QABA, KBWR, DPST, WDRW, FTXO
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox