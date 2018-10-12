The latest from the Sears Death Watch

Sears Holdings (SHLD +21.3% ) is close to a deal with lenders to keep to some of its stores open through Christmas as it looks for a buyer during the bankruptcy process, according to CNBC.

Sources say Sears is looking for $300M to $$500M in financing to support the holiday store plan.

The development is of interest to the chains looking to siphon off some of Sears sales as stores are closed. Keep an eye on the usual suspects like J.C. Penney (JCP -3.9% ), Macy's (M +4.2% ), Kohl's (KSS +2.8% ), Dillard's (DDS +4.2% ), Ross Stores (ROST +1.6% ), Burlington Stores (BURL +2.7% ) and TJX Companies (TJX +1.7% ) - but also don't forget about a potential impact on the appliances/home products side for Lowe's (LOW +1.3% ), Home Depot (HD +1.5% ) and Best Buy (BBY +2.1% ).

