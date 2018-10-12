Stocks giving up some gains

Up more than 1% earlier in the session, the S&P 500 is now ahead 0.9% and Dow just 0.6% .

The banks were nicely higher early today after JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and PNC reported pleasing Q3s. The big players have given up much of their gains though, and the regionals are sharply lower, with some pointing to disappointing loan growth out of PNC. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE -1.6% ).