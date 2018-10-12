Cleveland-Cliffs new labor contract ratified by steelworkers union

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF +2.5% ) says its employees at four mines in Michigan and Minnesota who are represented by the United Steelworkers union have ratified a new, four-year labor contract.

CLF says the contract is retroactively effective from Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2022; the deal covers ~1,800 USW-represented workers at CLF's Tilden and Empire mines in Michigan, and its United Taconite and Hibbing Taconite mines in Minnesota.

Contract details are not disclosed, but the new labor deal reportedly provides steelworkers with a signing bonus, wage increases in each year of the contract and pension improvements.