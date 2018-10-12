Take a shot of Tesla news

Tesla (TSLA +0.7% ) has filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark "Teslaquila" for the potential use of a distilled agave liquor and distilled blue agave liquor.

CNBC reports that while there is no guarantee that a tequila product from Tesla will make it to the market, the company filed an "intent to use" trademark for Teslaquila - meaning it has a good faith intention to apply the patent in the future. Any way you take the development it doesn't appear necessary to go wake up Jose Cuervo.

Surprisingly, the tequila action is the first federal trademark application of the calendar year for Tesla.

Also today, The Verge has an interesting view on the Tesla chairman speculation. Elizabeth Lopatto connects the dots to surmise that Elon Musk wants Antonio Gracias as the chairman instead of the less-friendly James Murdoch. "About the only person on the board who’s enough of a ruthless bastard to rein Elon Musk in — or fire him, if it comes to that — is James Murdoch. Musk knows that, too. If Musk truly wants to outwit Murdoch, he’d better abandon the Gracias plan and pick a new independent board member to serve as chair instead. Because if Murdoch does take the board, part of his duties include succession planning for senior executives. That’s probably not good news for Musk," she writes.

Over at Electrek, the latest report is that Tesla is increasing the price of the Powerwall amid strong demand.

Meanwhile, Bond Angle posted a new update on Tesla as it maintained an Underperform rating on the 5.3% senior note issue due in 2025. Analyst Vicki Bryan is wary on Tesla's Q3 results amid what she calls the "general chaos and inefficiency" at the company. Bryan expects Tesla to burn through more cash than anticipated.

Finally, earlier this week, a new Tesla vehicle counter jumped to the forefront when Atherton Research said Tesla outsold Mercedes-Benz in the U.S. during Q3 (69,925 3/S/X units vs 66,542 Mercedes units). Atherton also said that it expects Tesla to also outsell Mercedes during Q4 as production accelerates.