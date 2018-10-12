Gary Cohn transitions from White House adviser to blockchain adviser

Gary Cohn, former chief economic adviser to President Trump and former president and COO of Goldman Sachs, joins Spring Labs board of advisers.

Other members of the advisory board include Bobby Mehta, former CEO of Transunion, and Brian Brooks, chief legal officer at Coinbase (COINB).

Cohn also has an undisclosed amount of equity in the crypto firm, the Financial Times reports, though it's not clear if Cohn invested in the company or received the stake as part of an arrangement with the company.

Spring Labs is building a blockchain-based network that enables information exchange without sharing underlying source data. Initially, it plans to use the network so financial institutions can exchange credit and identity information more efficiently.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, [[XNE], [[GT]ROW]], OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, BTC-USD, ETH-USD, XRP-USD, BCH-USD