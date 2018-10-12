GE headed in more positive direction but slowly, Credit Suisse analyst says

General Electric (GE -0.8% ) provokes sharp opinions both bullish and bearish, but Credit Suisse’s John Walsh initiates coverage of GE with a Neutral rating and $14 price target, seeing the company headed in a more positive direction, but slowly.

Walsh cites three main factors: (1) New CEO Larry Culp is simplifying GE and making the company’s cost savings plan more credible; (2) EPS and free cash flow guidance reductions and the nearly $23B goodwill impairment charge at GE Power captures “realistic” expectations; (3) GE Aviation, which is the “largest source of future earnings,” continues to hold margin, even with the ramp-up of its LEAP engine.

But Walsh remains on the sidelines, noting GE “increased its exposure to fossil power with the Alstom acquisition and is now facing a significant goodwill impairment charge,” and creating a sense of accountability into the company culture will take time.