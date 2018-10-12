Bloomberg: AT&T's Stephenson floated CNN sale to ease Time Warner concerns

In the run-up to AT&T's (T +1.2% ) $85B acquisition of Time Warner, CEO Randall Stephenson floated the idea of selling CNN to ease Justice Dept. concerns over the merger, Bloomberg reports.

That news from a deposition conflicts with Stephenson's public stance that he didn't offer to sell CNN to mollify the DOJ.

Stephenson raised the issue during a November meeting with antitrust chief Makan Delrahim, according to the deposition, which the government is citing in its appeal of the court decision that allowed the merger to go forward.

Asked if he was the first one to raise the subject of CNN with Delrahim, Stephenson said “Oh, yeah ... I asked Mr. Delrahim, I think my language, this will be pretty close: ‘If I were to walk in here tomorrow and tell you I had gotten my head around selling CNN, would that allow you to wave this deal through?’ And he said, unequivocally, ‘No.’ ”

The government took that as a proposal to sell; shortly after that meeting, Stephenson said publicly that he didn't propose selling the network: “Throughout this process, I have never offered to sell CNN and have no intention of doing so."