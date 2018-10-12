Cheniere CEO defends importance of long-term contracts, China market

Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.5% ) CEO Jack Fusco offers a confident growth outlook despite market uncertainties and escalating U.S. trade tensions with China.

Fusco says Cheniere expects to begin producing liquefied natural gas "shortly" from the fifth liquefaction unit at its Sabine Pass export terminal in Louisiana and from the first at its Corpus Christi facility in Texas, and he hints a decision on a sixth train at Sabine Pass may be close.

"The Chinese, they are going to lift all day," Fusco tells a panel at a Rice University energy forum. "They signed up for 25 years. They have an all-in cost that's less than $8/MMBtu. JKM is trading at $12. They are making a $4 spread. Throw on 10% [tariff] on $7, or $0.70 to the government... They're still making over a $3 margin. They are going to lift all day."

The CEO says the certainty provided by the contract is the key to Cheniere's calculus, as U.S. developers must have long-term offtake agreements to satisfy bankers, investors and the broader market that they will be able to pay off their obligations and turn a profit.