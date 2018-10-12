Facebook: Just 30M affected in September security issue

In an update to the September security issue that allowed the possible theft of account access tokens, Facebook (FB -1.1% ) says the issue affected fewer people than the company expected.

"Of the 50M people whose access tokens we believed were affected, about 30M actually had their tokens stolen," the company says.

The vulnerability came in a feature called "View As" that lets account holders see their profile as it looks to other users. Stolen access tokens can be used as "digital keys" to take over people's accounts.

The company's been "working around the clock" to investigate, it says. It will send customized messages to the 30M affected people, and all users can determine whether they were affected in Facebook's Help Center.

This attack did not include Messenger, Messenger Kids, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, Workplace, Pages, payments, third-party apps, or advertising or developer accounts, Facebook says.