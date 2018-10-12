Morgan Stanley sees possible stock rally by year end: Bloomberg

Cheaper valuations, a decent earnings seasons, and favorable seasonality may fuel a year-end stock rally, according to a note written by Morgan Stanley analysts led by Andrew Sheets.

“Earnings season may give some respite from the very ‘macro’ storylines of Fed policy, trade tensions and poor market liquidity,” they wrote.

Though the report considers the stock-rally scenario "plausible," growth shares are likely to continue their underperformance. And this year is on pace to record the highest frequency of unusually large moves since the financial crisis, the report says

In midday Friday trading, S&P 500 +0.1% , the Nasdaq +0.7% , and the Dow is off 0.1% .

