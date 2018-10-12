Spotlight on Premiums Brands

Desjardins Securities is confident on Premium Brands (OTC:PRBZF) ahead of the company's earnings report next month,

"With some lingering issues, offset by strength in SF [Specialty Foods] and recent acquisitions (eg Ready Seafood), we anticipate PBH will hold its current guidance intact," advises analysts David Newman.

More from Newman: "Despite a solid pipeline of acquisitions and organic growth opportunities, as well as capital projects coming to fruition (GTA facility, new lines in Phoenix), the stock has been under pressure for several unwarranted reasons including a meat glut (positive for input costs), tariffs (North America–centric), freight and labour cost inflation (some transport moves covered by customers, raising prices to offset cost inflation), moderating growth and restructuring at Starbucks (growth within strategic food envelope), and the Amazon effect."

Desjardins has a price target on Premium Brands of C$115 vs. the current share price of C$86.48.