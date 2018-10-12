Occidental Petro CEO touts carbon capture technology; 'climate change is real'

The world's oil industry needs to embrace carbon capture technology in order to meet global climate change goals, and corporations around the world should work together to cut carbon emissions and stem climate change rather than wait for government mandates, says Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.6% ) CEO Vikki Hollub.

Hollub says OXY is helping push for tax credits for carbon producers that capture emitted carbon, and the company is "committed to being a part of the solution to carbon emissions here, and then taking that international and doing the same thing in all the areas where we operate."

“We believe climate change is real," Hollub tells the Tudor Pickering Holt Energy Disruption Conference. "We believe we need to do what’s necessary to reduce emissions, and we have the expertise to do it.”