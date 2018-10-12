OFS Capital prices public offering of $43.5M 6.50% notes due 2025

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS -0.2% ) has priced $43.5M aggregate principal amount of its 6.50% notes due October 31, 2025 for net proceeds of ~$41,790,625, based on a public offering price of 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.50% per year, payable quarterly on January 31, April 30, July 31 and October 31 of each year, beginning on January 31, 2019.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $6,525,000 amount of Notes.

The offering is expected to close on October 16.

The Company has submitted an application for the Notes to be listed and trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol “OFSSB.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with its investment objective, for other general corporate purposes and a portion to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility.

