U.S. total rig count rises by 11, Baker Hughes survey says

The count of total active rigs in the U.S. surged by 11 to 1,063 after falling by 2 last week, according to the latest Baker Hughes weekly survey.

Oil rigs jumped by 8 to 869, rising for the first time in four weeks, while gas rigs gained 4 to 193, with one rig classified as miscellaneous.

U.S. WTI crude oil is little changed, currently +0.2% at $71.08/bbl.

