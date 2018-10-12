Zayo expanding fiber nets in four European markets

Zayo Group (ZAYO -1.2% ) is expanding fiber networks in four European metros.

The company is stretching out in London, Paris, Dublin and Amsterdam. Those networks are connected to the company's pan-European and global fiber net including nine Western European data centers.

The London expansion is part of a strategic ring around the city, while the Paris expansion expands a fiber footprint in business district La Defense. In Dublin, a multinational has selected Zayo for a diverse dark fiber ring around the metro area, while the Amsterdam expansion comes between Schiphol-Rijk and the Amsterdam Science Park.