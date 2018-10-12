Amazon attracts Indian festival shoppers, Flipkart diss

Amazon (AMZN +2.2% ) says three times as many Indian shoppers have signed up in the first two days of the festive season compared to last year.

Amazon and local rival Flipkart (WMT +0.3% ) kicked off competing sales earlier this week to attract shoppers during the busy October-December season.

The tech giant has over 100M registered users in the region and is pushing into smaller areas to try and draw another 100M.

The announcement follows Flipkart’s chief saying that Amazon is losing relevance in India.

India’s e-commerce market is expected to be worth $200B annually within the next decade.

Previously: Walmart closes on Flipkart investment (Aug. 18)